In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger top right running towards a woman, bottom right, on Putney Bridge in London. Lawyers for an American investment banker arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman into the path of a London bus say he had nothing to do with it. Law firm Duncan Lewis Solicitors says its client "has been wrongly implicated" in the case of a jogger who shoved a woman into traffic. The firm says he has "irrefutable proof" he was in the United States at the time of the May 5 incident. (Photo: AP)

London — The search is still on for a road-rage jogger who shoved a woman into the path of a London bus.

The Metropolitan Police force said Saturday that a man arrested earlier this week has now been “eliminated from the investigation.”

The 41-year-old American investment banker was apprehended Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

His lawyers later released a statement saying he wasn’t involved and could prove he was in the United States at the time of the May 5 incident.

The arrest came after police released surveillance camera footage showing a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbled in front of a double-decker bus. The bus swerved and then stopped to avoid hitting the woman.

Police say “inquiries continue” to identify the jogger.

