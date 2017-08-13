Afghan women with their children walk as they flee the area where US air forces targeted a civilian vehicle in Haska Mina district Nangarhar province on August 12, 2017. The United States on Saturday vehemently denied claims by Afghan officials that it had killed several civilians in an air strike in volatile eastern Afghanistan. (Photo: NOORULLAH SHIRZADA / AFP/Getty Images)

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghan official says that Taliban insurgents have seized control of a district headquarters in northern Faryab province.

Nasratullah Jamshidi, an army corps spokesman for the northern region, said Sunday that Afghan security forces withdrew from the Ghormach district to avoid civilian casualties and confirmed that the Taliban has seized control of the district.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, confirmed the report.

Last week the insurgents seized control of the strategic Mirzawalang in Sayad district in the northern Sari Pul province. Local authorities believed the capture of the area was jointly carried out by the Taliban and militants from the Islamic State group.

Over 52 civilians, including women and children, have been killed in Mirzawalag over the past few days, mostly Shiites and minority Hazaras.

