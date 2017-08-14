U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a joint press conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at the presidential guesthouse in Cartagena, Colombia, Aug. 13, 2017. (Photo: Fernando Vergara / AP)

Cartagena, Colombia — Seeking to highlight the growing plight in Venezuela, Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with people who’ve fled the country to neighboring Colombia.

Pence is paying a visit to the Calvary Chapel in Cartagena, where he’s meeting with faith leaders and Venezuelan families before departing to Buenos Aires, Argentina, later Monday. His wife, Karen Pence, helped to lead a prayer circle, where she prayed for “comfort to the Venezuelan refugees.”

Pence’s visit comes as he tries to rally the region against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s attempts to consolidate power.

Pence on Sunday evening denounced Maduro’s tactics and said the U.S. will not stand by as Venezuela “crumbles.”

Venezuelan officials have been firing back in a series of statements, with Information Minister Ernest Villegas denouncing U.S. meddling in Venezuela’s affairs as hypocritical on Twitter Monday.

“The US and its satellite in Bogota are trying to give classes in democracy to Venezuela while it provides cover for neo-Nazis in its own territory,” Villegas wrote, linking to photos of the recent deadly march in Charlottesville, Virginia, involving far-right groups.

