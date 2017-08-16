U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: Victor R. Caivano / AP)

Santiago, Chile — Vice President Mike Pence is cutting short his trip to Latin America so he can join the president at a meeting about North Korea.

The White House announced Wednesday that Pence would be traveling to Camp David with the president on Friday to meet with the White House national security team to discuss South Asia strategy.

Pence had originally been scheduled to return home Friday afternoon. Instead, he’ll be leaving late Thursday.

Pence is still scheduled to travel to Panama, where he will meet with the country’s president and tour the newly enlarged Panama canal before returning to Washington.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uPUvbi