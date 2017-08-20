Investigators search the rubble of a house, where suspects of this week's twin assaults in Spain were believed to be building bombs, in Alcanar on Sunday. Police said today they have found more than 120 gas canisters in a house in Alcanar, where suspects of this week's twin assaults in Spain were believed to be building bombs for "one or more" attacks in Barcelona. (Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP/Getty Images)

Barcelona, Spain — Spanish authorities say they have positively identified three more victims of the van attack in Barcelona, including a 7-year-old boy who has been missing since the rampage Thursday.

The Catalonia region’s emergency services said Sunday that a boy with dual Australian-British nationality was one of the 13 people killed when a van swerved through a pedestrian walkway in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district.

Nacho Solano, a spokesman for the Catalan government’s emergency services, confirms that the child was Julian Cadman, an Australian with dual British nationality.

The Australian, Philippines and British governments announced Friday that the 7-year-old son of a woman seriously injured in the attack had become separated from her and was missing.

The other two victims identified were said to be Belgian and Italian. Solano said he could not name them.

