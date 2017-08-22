Swedish journalist Kim Wall (Photo: Tom Wall / Getty Images)

Copenhagen, Denmark — Danish police say they have combed a Baltic Sea coast where a headless torso was found without finding new evidence in their investigation of a Swedish journalist who is believed to have died while on a privately built submarine.

Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said Tuesday that the arms and legs had been “deliberately been cut off” the body.

Moeller Jensen says DNA from the torso is being compared to genetic material from relatives of 30-year-old Kim Wall. He says “We do not know yet whether it is her or not.” Results are expected Wednesday.

Wall was last seen alive on inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine. Madsen said he dropped her off on a Copenhagen island, but then told authorities “an accident occurred onboard that led to her death” and he “buried” her at sea.

