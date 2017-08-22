German police say they have seized thousands of ecstasy pills in the shape of President Donald Trump’s head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900). (Photo: AP)

Berlin — German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of President Donald Trump’s head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900.)

Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway on Saturday.

They say the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn’t succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

A judge on Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody. The car was seized and towed away.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wAVyzS