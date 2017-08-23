Firefighters and rescuers stand near the debris of a bus that crashed in Bohmte, near Osnabrueck, northern Germany, Aug. 23, 2017. Police say 44 people, most of them women from Romania, have been injured in a bus accident in northern Germany. (Photo: AP)

Berlin — Police in Germany say 44 people, most of them female seasonal workers from Romania, have been injured in a bus crash.

Police spokeswoman Anke Hamker says the bus had been on a country road when it overturned Wednesday near Bohmte, close to the northern city of Osnabrueck. Hamker says the driver lost control when the bus entered a roundabout and that the preliminary cause of the crash was brake failure.

She said six people were seriously injured, including a woman pinned inside the bus who was freed by firefighters.

Hamker said the Romanian women were in Germany as seasonal fruit pickers at a strawberry farm.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry said that its embassy in Berlin was working with local officials to determine the victims’ identities and their state of health.

