Police search a waterway for body remains related to the ongoing Kim Wall murder investigation at the west coast of Amager close to Copenhagen, Denmark, Aug. 23, 2017. (Photo: Jens Dresling / AP)

Copenhagen, Denmark — Danish police said Thursday that the headless torso of Swedish reporter Kim Wall, who is believed to have died on a submarine that sank, was found naked and they are now also searching for her clothes.

The 30-year-old Wall was last seen alive Aug. 10 aboard the submarine of Danish aerospace and submarine enthusiast Peter Madsen. Police have arrested him on suspicion of manslaughter.

Copenhagen police spokesman Steen Hansen said investigators found a “clothes-less” torso. He said that investigators were looking for her clothes, including an orange turtleneck blouse, a black-and-white skirt and white sneakers.

Divers and members of the Danish Emergency Management Agency were combing the coast of the Amager island in Copenhagen, in the area where Wall is believed to have died.

A cyclist discovered the torso Monday, and Copenhagen police later said the body’s head, arms and legs had “deliberately been cut off.”

Madsen initially told police he had let Wall off the submarine on an island. According to her family, she was working on a story about Madsen, 46, who dreamed of launching a manned space mission. He later told police he buried Wall at sea after an accident aboard his submarine, UC3 Nautilus.

The story has caught worldwide attention. On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil was held by classmates at the Columbia University’s School of Journalism in in New York, where Wall studied.

Norway-based investor Georg Poul Artmann, who holds about 75 percent of the shares in the Rocket Madsen Space Lab company that owns the 40-ton, nearly 60-foot-long submarine, told Denmark’s Berlingske newspaper he will “clean up” within the company following recent events but gave no details.

Artmann said his fascination with space had prompted him to invest 250,000 kroner ($40,000) to support Madsen’s space activities. He also said Madsen was the company’s day-to-day leader and as “an investor I have not interfered in the daily operations.”

Reached by The Associated Press, Artmann declined to comment further.

