In this photo taken Sept. 4, 2017, the Illugastadir farm, where a chilling double murder took place 187 years ago, near Hvammstangi village, northwestern Iceland. The murders has haunted Icelanders for nearly 2 centuries. Now it will be in court once more in a mock proceeding that may shed light on the motivation and the circumstances surrounding the macabre case that led to Iceland’s last executions. (Photo: Egill Bjarnason / AP)

Reykjavik, Iceland — Residents on Iceland’s remote farm of Stapakot were jolted awake on March 14, 1828, when a maid from a neighboring property burst in to tell them that a fire was raging and two men were trapped inside. It was a lie.

The men were already dead — clubbed with a hammer and stabbed 12 times before the house was set ablaze with shark oil.

Despite the years, it’s a crime that Icelanders have never forgotten, since the convicted killers were the last people ever executed on this North Atlantic island nation. On Saturday, the crime is being analyzed by a mock court that will once again weigh the evidence.

The retrial, conducted under modern rules before a three-judge panel, may shed light on the motivation for the slayings.

