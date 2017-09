This image made on Sept. 26, 2017, from propaganda video released by North Korea, shows a B-1B bomber hit by a missile. Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so. (Photo: AP)

Seoul, South Korea — Military analysts say North Korea doesn’t have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country’s top diplomat saying it has the right do so.

They view the remark by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and a recent propaganda video simulating such an attack as responses to fiery rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump and his hardening stance against the North’s nuclear weapons program.

Ri said Trump has “declared war” on his country by tweeting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer.” He said North Korea has “every right” to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers.

Analysts say North Korea may be trying to create a distraction as it works to advance its nuclear weapons development.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wTPq1X