Winners of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Jeffrey C. Hall, left, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young are pictured on a display during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Oct. 2, 2017. (Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand / Getty Images)

Stockholm — The Nobel Prize for Medicine has been awarded to three Americans for discoveries about the body’s daily rhythms.

The laureates are Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michal Young.

Robash is on the faculty at Brandeis University, Young at Rockefeller University and Hall is at the University of Maine.

The citation for the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize says the researchers isolated a gene that controls the normal daily biological rhythm. They “were able to peek inside our biological clock and elucidate its inner workings.”

Circadian rhythms adapt one’s physiology to different phases of the day, influencing sleep, behavior, hormone levels, body temperature and metabolism.

