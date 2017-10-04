Mexico City — A new tropical storm formed off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico on Wednesday, while another system that could eventually reach the U.S. as a hurricane was developing off of Central America.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Ramon was expected to move parallel to the Mexican coast over the next day or so, bringing heavy rain to southwestern Mexico, though it wasn’t projected to reach hurricane force.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph Wednesday and it was centered about 55 miles south of Puerto Angel. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression formed off the Atlantic coast of Central America and the Hurricane Center said it was likely to bring heavy rains to that region before a possible eventual hurricane-force strike on the United States over the weekend

It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located about 25 miles south-southwest of San Andres Island. It was moving toward the northwest at 7 mph. A tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of the Nicaraguan and Honduran coasts.

The center said 15 inches to 20 inches of rain were expected across parts of Nicaragua, with strong and possibly dangerous rains also likely in Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama. The storm was projected to cross into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The long-term forecast showed the storm reaching the U.S. Gulf coast by Sunday.

