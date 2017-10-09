Demonstrators shout slogans as thousands of people march to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo: Emilio Morenatti / AP)

Barcelona, Spain — Spain’s deputy prime minister says the Spanish government will be ready to act if Catalan separatist leaders go ahead and declare independence on Tuesday as they have promised.

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told the COPE radio station Monday that “if they declare independence, there will be decisions to restore the law and democracy.”

Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont is to address the Catalan parliament on Tuesday evening to debate the political situation. Separatist politicians have said there will be a declaration of independence during that session, although some ruling coalition lawmakers say the move would be “symbolic.”

Saenz de Santamaria also called for members of the Catalan government “who still respect democracy and freedom to refrain from jumping into the void.”

Catalonia’s top judicial official has ordered additional Spanish police protection for the headquarters of the regional judiciary ahead of the regional government’s possible declaration of independence from Spain.

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force, whose hierarchy reports to the Catalan government, had been in charge until now of guarding the palace in central Barcelona that hosts the judiciary.

But the High Judiciary in Catalonia says its president, Jesus Barrientos, has asked the chief of the National Police force in the region to join in the protection of the building. The statement says a declaration of independence, even if illegal under Spanish laws, could trigger the suspension of the judiciary and ouster of its president.

Separatist leaders in Catalonia have declared valid a pro-independence victory in a disputed Oct. 1 referendum that Spain calls illegal.

