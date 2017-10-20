Dr. Ibrahima Soce Fall, Regional Emergency Director for Africa, of the World Health Organization, WHO, speaks during a press conference, about the Update on the plague situation in Madagascar, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2017. (Photo: Martial Trezzini / AP)

Geneva — The Africa emergencies chief for the U.N. health agency says an unusually large plague outbreak in Madagascar has taken 94 lives.

Dr. Ibrahima Soce Fall with the World Health Organization says the number of suspected cases has reached 1,153. He says international agencies have been sending antibiotics and deploying medical teams.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Fall says more cases are expected “but we think we can affect the curve very quickly thanks to the deployment of human resources and all types of intervention.”

Plague is endemic in Madagascar. This year’s outbreak has been unusual because the disease has affected the Indian Ocean island’s two biggest cities.

The World Health Organization says the risk of global spread of the outbreak is low and it advises against travel or trade restrictions.

