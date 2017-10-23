Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong, right, and Indonesian defendant Siti Aishah are escorted by police personnel at Kuala Lumpur International Airport during a visit Tuesday to the scene of the murder as part of the trial process for their alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam. (Photo: Mohd Rasfan / Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — The two women accused of killing the North Korean leader’s half brother are touring at the Malaysian airport as participants in the murder trial visit the scene of the attack.

The entourage also at the Kuala Lumpur airport Tuesday includes the prosecutors, defense lawyers and the judge hearing the murder trial. Visits to crime scenes are common in Malaysian trials and are meant to give participants a better perspective of events as they unfolded.

High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin visited the check-in kiosk in the budget terminal where the two women alleged smeared VX nerve agent onto Kim Jong Nam’s face on Feb. 13.

Security footage shown previously during the trial showed the women, Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, rushing to restrooms afterward to wash their hands.

