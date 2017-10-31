Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Bosnian authorities said a man with suspected terrorism links has been extradited to the United States on Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the agency has taken part in a “complex operation” to locate the suspect and hand him over to the U.S. The operation was kept secret for three months, and no other details were immediately revealed.

Bosnian media have identified the suspect as Mirsad Kandic, an alleged Islamic State group supporter from Kosovo sought for years by the U.S.

The Zurnal online news portal said Kandic was arrested in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo in July, and kept in detention until his extradition Tuesday. It said that Kandic, who has used several other names and different passports to travel, is “one of the most wanted IS associates.”

Kandic has reportedly spent time in the former IS stronghold of Raqqa, and helped Australian teenage suicide bomber Jake Bilardi, also known as Jihadi Jake, reach the Islamic-held territory in 2014. Bilardi, 18, has died in a suicide bomb attack west of Baghdad in March 2015.

Zurnal said that Kandic is suspected of supplying the IS with suicide vests as well as weapons.

Kandic was reportedly transported on a special U.S. flight from Sarajevo airport. It wasn’t immediately clear who Kandic’s legal representative was in Bosnia before he left the country.

