Paris — French authorities say President Donald Trump is not among more than 100 world leaders invited to Paris for a climate summit next month.
French President Emmanuel Macron plans a summit to push his “Make our Planet Great Again” agenda on Dec. 12, the anniversary of the 2015 Paris climate accord.
A French diplomatic official said the countries invited are those who are “especially committed” to applying the Paris accord.
An invitation will soon be sent to invite the United States “at a diplomatic level,” the official said. He was speaking anonymously in accordance with the French presidency’s customary practice ahead of a major event.
Trump has said that the U.S. will pull out of the 2015 Paris accord unless he can secure a better deal.
