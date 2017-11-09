Mogadishu, Somalia — The U.S. military says “several militants” have been killed in an airstrike against the al-Shabab extremist group in Somalia.

A statement by the U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike was carried out Thursday afternoon in the Bay Region, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of the capital, Mogadishu.

The U.S. has carried out well over a dozen drone strikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab this year after the Trump administration approved expanded military efforts against the group.

The U.S. says the latest airstrike occurred in cooperation with Somalia’s government.

Earlier this month the U.S. military carried out its first airstrikes in Somalia against the Islamic State group, which is a small but growing presence in the northern part of the Horn of Africa nation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jdUiOk