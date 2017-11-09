Pope Francis (Photo: Filippo Monteforte / Getty Images)

Vatican City — Pope Francis is saying “Just Say No” to cigarettes.

The Vatican announced Thursday that it would no longer sell cigarettes to employees in its duty free shop and supermarket — giving up an estimated 10 million euros ($11 million) a year in profits.

The Vatican said Francis took the decision because “the Holy See cannot contribute to an activity that clearly damages the health of people.” A statement cited World Health Organization data finding that smoking is the cause of more than 7 million deaths annually around the globe.

A 2015 book based on leaked Vatican documents, “Avarice,” reported that cigarette sales bring in an estimated 10 million euros a year to the Vatican City State and are the second-most important source of income after tax-free gas sales.

