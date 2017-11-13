Vienna — A new review by the United Nations agency monitoring Iran’s compliance with a treaty that restricts its nuclear activities has not identified any violations by Tehran.

The quarterly report issued on Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency is significant considering U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Trump last month refused to certify that Iran was in compliance with the agreement. He said Iran had committed several earlier violations and is receiving disproportionate relief from international sanctions.

He then gave Congress 60 days to review whether the U.S. should re-impose sanctions on Iran or otherwise amend the conditions for participating in the treaty.

Washington stands alone among the six world powers that signed the deal in opposing it.

