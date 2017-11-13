Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrive for their their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on November 13, 2017. (Photo: PAVEL GOLOVKIN / AFP/Getty Images)

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks focusing on the situation in Syria.

Putin opened Monday’s meeting at Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi by saying that relations Moscow and Ankara have been “restored practically in full.” Ties between the two countries were badly strained by Turkey’s downing of a Russian warplane in 2015, but Putin and Erdogan have managed to mend the rift.

Russia and Turkey, together with Iran, have agreed on de-escalation zones in Syria that helped reduce the fighting.

Putin’s talks with Erdogan follow a weekend statement on Syria approved by Putin and President Donald Trump. The document included an affirmation of de-escalation zones and a commitment to a peaceful solution governed by a Geneva peace process.

