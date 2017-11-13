This image released by Thiqa News Agency shows people inspecting damage from airstrikes on Atareb, in the opposition-held countryside outside Aleppo Syria, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Syrian activists say at least 16 people have been killed in an airstrike on the market in a town in the north of the country. (Photo: AP)

Beirut — An airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in northern Syria on Monday killed at least 21 people, activists said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were three strikes on a market in Atareb in the opposition-held countryside outside Aleppo on Monday. Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, is controlled by the government.

Atareb has been subject to Russian and Syrian government airstrikes since 2015. It has become home to tens of thousands of people displaced by fighting in nearby areas.

Images from the town published by the activist-run Thiqa news agency showed rescuers and civilians pulling out victims and limbs from mounds of rubble stretching several storefronts long. The agency said at least 43 people were killed and 70 wounded.

The Observatory said 21 civilians were killed, among them five children and three women. It send tens more were severely wounded.

Atareb and the opposition-held countryside in northwest Syria is supposed to be protected by a “de-escalation agreement” brokered in May by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. The agreement is regularly violated.

At least 400,000 people have been killed and 11 million displaced in Syria’s six-year civil war.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jmBpcc