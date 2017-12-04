In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, a wooden boat is seen off Matsumae town, Hokkaido northern Japan. Twenty-eight of the vessels, dubbed “ghost boats,” were detected in November, up from just four in November last year. (Photo: Iori Sagisawa / AP)

Tokyo — Three bodies and a dilapidated wooden boat believed to have come from North Korea washed ashore in northern Japan on Monday, coast guard officials said.

The coast guard said a Japanese fishing boat picked up a male body floating off the coast of Sakata in Yamagata prefecture and two more bodies washed up on a nearby beach an hour and half later. The bodies were decomposed, but one of them had a lapel pin thought to be North Korean.

Officials are investigating if the bodies were from a boat that washed ashore Saturday.

Winds and water currents push dozens of boats onto Japan’s northern coasts annually. Rickety North Korean fishing boats are particularly vulnerable because they lack the sturdiness and equipment to return home.

But the alarming pace over the past few weeks has prompted Japanese authorities to step up patrols.

Twenty-eight of the vessels — dubbed “ghost boats” — were detected in November, up from just four in November last year. Usually, only the boats or fragments wash ashore. It is very rare for survivors to be rescued and brought ashore by the Japanese.

The increase may be related to a campaign led by Kim Jong Un to boost fish harvests as a means of increasing sources of protein for the nation, which continues to fall short of food self-sufficiency and remains vulnerable to health problems caused by the lack of a varied, balanced diet.

In order to reach their quotas, the North Korean fishermen may be taking more risks and venturing farther from their usual waters.

Japanese authorities are also holding 18 people from two other boats. They claim to be North Korean.

The first batch of 10 landed on a small uninhabited island off southern Hokkaido on a damaged fishing boat and allegedly stole electronics appliances and other items from an unmanned shelter while temporarily taking refuge from rough seas. Japan’s coast guard rescued them last week.

Eight other survivors who lost their boat but managed to swim ashore in Akita have been transferred to immigration.

Japanese officials said the 10 are being investigated for possible theft, while the other eight are expected to be sent home via China.

