Britain's Prince George (Photo: Richard Pohle / Getty Images)

London — A 31-year-old man has been charged in England with sharing a photo of Prince George and details about his pre-school in a social media post prosecutors allege was meant to help others plan terror attacks.

Authorities have accused Husnain Rashid of putting the information about the 4-year-old son of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton on the encrypted platform Telegram.

Britain’s Sun newspaper reported that Rashid allegedly posted the silhouette of an Islamic State fighter beside George together with a message suggesting the royal family would not be left alone.

Prosecutors also allege he planned to go to Syria to join IS.

Rashid, from Nelson in northwest England, is charged with one count of preparing acts of terrorism and one count of assisting others to prepare acts of terrorism.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2nvVUVe