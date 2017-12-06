Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at the annual Volunteer of Russia 2017 award ceremony at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 6, 2017. Putin has moved an inch closer to announcing his intention to seek re-election in the next March's vote, saying he would weigh the move based on public support. (Photo: Ivan Sekretarev / AP)

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin inched closer Wednesday to declaring his intention to seek re-election in next March’s vote, telling an enthusiastic audience that he would take their support into account while weighing the decision.

Speaking at a meeting with young volunteers, Putin was asked if he would run and said that public trust would be a key factor in his decision.

He said he would decide shortly if he will seek another six-year term in the March 18 vote, adding — to massive applause — that he would take the audience’s support into consideration.

“The motive behind the decision could only be a desire to improve living conditions for our people, make our country more powerful, better protected and forward-looking,” Putin said. “It’s only possible to achieve those goals if there is public trust and support. The decision will be made in the nearest future, and while making it I will take today’s conversation with you and your reaction into account.”

Putin has dragged his feet on announcing his bid, but the statement made it clear that he intends to run.

He’s expected to announce his decision after the upper house of parliament gives the formal start to the election campaign at a session later this month.

Putin’s approval ratings that top 80 percent make him certain to win an easy first round victory.

The veterans of past campaigns — Communist chief Gennady Zyuganov, ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky and liberal leader Grigory Yavlinsky — all have declared their intention to run. They will likely be joined by Ksenia Sobchak, a star TV host who is the daughter of late former St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak, who was Putin’s boss in the 1990s.

The most visible Putin foe, Alexei Navalny, also wants to run, even though a conviction he calls politically motivated bars him from joining the campaign. He has organized a grassroots campaign and staged rallies across Russia to raise pressure on the Kremlin to let him register for the race.

Putin has been in power in Russia since 2000. He served two presidential terms in 2000-2008, then shifted into the prime minister’s seat because of term limits, but continued calling the shots while his ally, Dmitry Medvedev, served as placeholder president. Medvedev had the presidential term extended to six years and then stepped down to let Putin reclaim the presidency in 2012.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2nzR2OY