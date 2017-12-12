Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
London fatberg to go on museum display
The Museum of London will display the only remaining chunk of the mass of oil, fat, diapers and baby wipes in 2018
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
London fatberg to go on museum display
The Associated Press
Published 4:54 p.m. ET Dec. 12, 2017
London – Part of a monster fatberg that clogged one of London’s sewers is destined for fame in a museum.
The Museum of London says it will put the only remaining chunk of the 130-metric-ton (143-U.S.-ton) mass of oil, fat, diapers and baby wipes on display early next year.
Workers for utility company Thames Water spent weeks this year dislodging the smelly 250-meter-long (820-foot-long) blob by breaking it up with high-powered hoses.
The museum’s shoebox-sized chunk is all that remains. The rest has been converted to biofuel.
Curator Vyki Sparkes said Tuesday that it will be “one of the most fascinating and disgusting objects we have ever had on display.”
It has been air-dried to reduce the smell and will be displayed in a sealed unit.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kpSIGb
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs