The Hague, Netherlands – Dutch military police say they have shot a man after he threatened to use a knife at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

In a tweet, the Marechaussee police service says the “situation is safe” and the suspect has been detained and removed from the scene.

Schiphol, just outside Amsterdam, is one of Europe’s busiest airports.

An airport spokeswoman says the airport’s main plaza was and remains evacuated after military police shot the man with a knife. Roos van der Ven says Schiphol Plaza, which houses stores, bars and restaurants, was evacuated, but not the parts of the airport behind the check-in area and security checks.

It was not immediately clear what effect the security situation was having on flight departures and arrivals.

