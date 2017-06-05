In this March 30, 2017 file photo, actress Ann-Margret and her husband Roger Smith appear at the world premiere of "Going in Style" in New York. Smith, star of the “77 Sunset Strip,” died at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, June 4, at age 84. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Los Angeles — Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on “77 Sunset Strip,” has died. He was 84.

Jack Gilardi, who is the agent of Smith’s widow, actress Ann-Margret, says the actor died Sunday morning at a Los Angeles hospital after battling a terminal illness. No other details about his cause of death were available.

He starred on the detective show from 1958 to 1963. Its formula of handsome young investigators in a picturesque location spawned a host of knockoffs, including “Hawaiian Eye.”

He survived two serious illnesses to have a second career as manager of his wife, entertainer Ann-Margret. Under his guidance she lost her “sex kitten” stereotype and was nominated for two Oscars.

The late Associated Press writer Bob Thomas contributed to this report.

