London — Liz Dawn, the actress who played tart-tongued Vera Duckworth in the long-running British soap opera “Coronation Street,” has died. She was 77.

Dawn’s family says the actress died “peacefully in her sleep” Monday night.

“Coronation Street” has charted the goings-on in the fictional northern England community of Weatherfield since 1960 with a blend of dramatic story-lines and down-to-earth humor.

Dawn appeared on the show from 1974 to 2008, as Vera, wife and verbal sparring partner to work-shy, pigeon-fancying Jack Duckworth. Their rocky but enduring relationship was at the show’s emotional heart.

Dawn’s character was killed off in 2008. Bill Tarmey, who played Jack, died in 2012.

“Coronation Street” has fans around the globe — including rapper Snoop Dogg, who recorded a message to mark its 50th anniversary in 2010.

