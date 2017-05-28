Remember the real reason for Memorial Day — thank all military members, writes Smith. (Photo: Pattrick Yockey / Michigan Senate Majority Photo)

It just kind of comes out. We are certainly meaning no disrespect when we say “Happy Memorial Day” to friends and family today. It just comes out that way.

But of course, this day is a very somber day that started out as a respectful response to the unprecedented horror of 620,000 soldiers dying from combat, accidents, starvation and disease, or 2 percent of Americas’ population at the time. To put it into perspective, that’s more Americans than died in both World Wars, Korea and Vietnam combined. To further drive the horror home, that would be like losing 6,000,000 Americans in a war today.

This day represents many things to many people. Sales, barbecues, The Indy 500, etc., etc. That’s all well and good, as long as you take a moment to pause, at least for a moment, and remember clearly what this day truly represents. Thank every military man or woman that you know, and those you don’t, for their service to our great country, both past and present.

I wish I could thank in person my grandfather, R. Harry Smith for his service in WWI and my father, William D. Smith, and his brother, my uncle, Paul H. Smith, for their service in WWII. Sadly, I can’t.

But you and I can thank so many other family members, friends and others for their service. This is their day.

