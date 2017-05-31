Trump’s proposed business tax cuts will benefits workers in terms of higher wages and more job opportunities, Moore writes. (Photo: Evan Vucci / AP)

A recent front page story in the Wall Street Journal proclaims that 3 percent economic growth isn’t achievable. We are told that 2 to 2.5 percent growth is the best we can do because of low labor force and productivity growth.

If that were true it would be dismal news for the country. The long term growth path for the U.S. economy from 1950 to 2000 was 3.3 percent. But the Congressional Budget Office says the economy is likely to only grow by a tortoise-paced 1.8 percent over the next decade. That’s almost recession. That slow growth will also leave us with trillion dollar annual budget deficits for as far as the eye can see. On the other hand, if Trump’s tax plan can get us back to 3 percent growth, the additional economic boost will alone cut the red ink in Washington by about $3 trillion over the next decade. What tax increase would fill the coffers like that?

The Trump tax plan that I partnered with Larry Kudlow and now Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to help put together for Donald Trump during the campaign is a very good start. That plan cuts U.S. business taxes from the highest in the world at 35 percent to near the lowest at 15 percent. Right now the rest of the world taxes businesses at closer to 20 percent. Ireland, home to many American businesses, has a tax rate of 12.5 percent. The new president of France wants to cut the corporate tax. Sweden just cut their taxes. You know things are bad when the U.S. has a higher business tax than former communist or socialist nations.

Doesn’t this just help rich corporations not American workers? No. A new CBO study estimates about 60-70 percent of the gain from a business tax cut benefits workers in terms of higher wages and more job opportunities.

Trump wants to provide a one-time low 10 percent tax on American companies that have billions of dollars harbored overseas. By some estimates American companies like General Electric and Microsoft hold $2 trillion abroad. This repatriation tax would lure this capital back to America where it can be used to expand factories, hire more workers or pay workers more. Apple CEO Tim Cook says the Trump tax plan could bring $250 billion of Apple profits back to these shores where it can be reinvested in Michigan, Ohio, California and so on rather than Ireland, China or Europe.

Donald Trump also has insisted from the start that the lower tax rate for corporations also applies to the 26.5 million small businesses in America. These firms pay payroll taxes, income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, and barely have enough money left over to make any profit after tax. Without profits, businesses go out of business and jobs disappear.

The plan also simplifies the tax system and would allow a postcard tax return for about 90 percent of tax filers. The plan doubles the standard deduction so that most Americans would no longer have to itemize deductions and keep shoe boxes full of receipts for the IRS auditors to pour over.

One reason many economists believe that 2 percent growth will be the new normal is demographic changes. Baby boomers are retiring and there presumably aren’t enough younger workers to lift growth higher. But tax cuts can get more Americans working. The Trump tax plan raises take home pay and makes work more rewarding.

Trump has history on his side when he says we could achieve 3, 4 and even 5 percent growth for a sustained time. In 1983, economic growth during the first months of the Reagan tax cuts eclipsed 8 percent. That rapid return to prosperity helped the Gipper win a 49 state landslide the next year. Maybe Democrats are so afraid of the Trump tax cuts not because they won’t work, but because they will.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a senior economic analyst with CNN.

