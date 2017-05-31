Buy Photo Nolan Finley (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Detroit News editorial page editor is the co-recipient of the Allene and Martin Doctoroff Liberty Bell Award for 2017, presented by the Oakland County Bar Association.

The award is presented to individuals “whose community activity has strengthened the American system under the law” and is intended to promote a better understanding of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Nolan Finley has been editorial page editor of The News since 2000, and has been with the newspaper since 1976. His columns often deal with issues of civil liberties and the rule of law. He receives the award along with Stephen Henderson, editorial page editor of The Detroit Free Press.

The award will be presented Thursday during the bar association’s annual meeting. Supreme Court Justice Bridget McCormack is accepting on behalf of the honorees, who are attending the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference.

