Term limits might help push real refomers to places where they can make a difference. (Photo: David Eggert / AP)

I agree with Ingrid Jacques (“Term limits lead to lost talent, May 23”) that losing state Rep. Tim Kelly to the U.S. Department of Education would be unfortunate for the Legislature given his leadership on education reform. But Jacques has overstated the causal relationship between term limits and the possible departure of what many consider to be a promising politician.

Public choice economics tells us that politicians are no less self-interested than any of us. Like you and I, talented politicians will always be seeking out better opportunities to be more influential in their field. It seems clear that regardless of whether Michigan has a term-limited Legislature, given the size and scope of the federal government, talented politicians like Kelly will always leave state and local offices for better opportunities in Washington, D.C.

What allowed a reformer like Kelly to influence Michigan politics in the first place? In the 2016 election, the absence of term limits in Congress led to a 97 percent re-election rate in the House and a 93 percent re-election rate in the Senate. Without term limits Congress has become a class of professional politicians with little understanding of life outside political society and little concern for the consequences of the laws they create. Given the enormous benefits of incumbency, Kelly is in the position to push education reform due to the more competitive political climate brought about by term limits in our Legislature. We shouldn’t deride term limits because they may or may not persuade politicians to leave state and local offices. We should celebrate that term limits open the door for real reform and new ideas.

Alexander Stevens, Royal Oak

