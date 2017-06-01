Winokur (Photo: Handout)

Five years ago, I accepted the biggest challenge of my life. That’s when my 17-year-old son called me the most politically intolerant person he had ever met. Ouch! He hit a raw nerve that set me off on a journey across the United States in order to learn to listen to other people’s political beliefs. I packed up my Prius with a small folding table and a star-spangled tablecloth and hit the road. Along the way, I invited people to sit down and talk in such ordinary locations as barbershops and baseball fields. My goal was to learn why people believe what they believe. Ultimately, the process taught me just as much about my own biases and assumptions as theirs, and it revealed the complex diversity of opinion not just across the country, but within each individual. Most importantly, it made me a better citizen.

My journey across the country resulted in a project called Bring It to the Table, which features a 40-minute documentary film and an ongoing campaign for civil discourse. Over the past year-and-a-half I have traveled to nearly 50 cities and towns evangelizing for civility. During these interactive events, people experience a new kind of conversation, one that invites differences of opinion and diffuses the “us versus them” mindset. People prioritize listening and they learn to examine their own role in diffusing the hostility that pits citizen against citizen. Within two hours it’s possible to witness people become better versions of themselves.

Since Nov. 8 many people have told me I was “ahead of my time” with Bring It to The Table, and that the project is “more important now than ever.” Neither of these statements is true. The need for civil discourse is not circumstantial. An ugly election season didn’t randomly occur. It is the result of our lack of civility leading up to November. Civil discourse is the essence of a healthy democracy, and had we been observant all along, we wouldn’t have been dragged into the mosh pit last fall.

Ultimately, civility is the province of every individual. While it’s easy to point fingers at Congress for its ineptitude, it’s far more difficult to take personal responsibility for how partisanship often blinds us. Reams of research explore the psychology of how we order a complex world through adopting dogma and then we lean on confirmation bias to make us feel safe. Very little challenges us to step into someone else’s shoes, expose our own rhetoric for what it is, and genuinely understand an alternate perspective.

Don’t get me wrong, understanding and agreeing are not the same thing. Diversity of opinion is what results in great compromise, but only if compromise is an option on the table and people are willing to have the messy conversations that get us there.

Bring It to the Table is living proof of the power of one comment to make a difference in someone’s thinking. It is the most patriotic undertaking of my career. It’s not the kind of chest thumping patriotism that we’ve come to celebrate in America. That kind of public display makes me uncomfortable. This is patriotism powered by personal agency to get involved, tackle difficult issues, and embrace country before party. It is modeled on the kind of pragmatism that guided our Founding Fathers. It takes place inside our communities, our families, our schools, our daily interactions. It impacts the fiber of our relationships and reunites us in common cause to focus on problem solving.

Julie Winokur is executive director of Talking Eyes Media and producer/director of Bring It to The Table.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2suOe39