Michigan Lt. Governor Brain Calley speaks with the media Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at the Village Inn on Mackinac Island, Mich. (Photo: John L. Russell / AP)

The calls for a part-time state legislature have been renewed with both presumed candidates for the Republican gubernatorial nomination backing the effort.

While nothing new — some voices on the hard-right of the Michigan GOP have long considered it a core doctrine in their militantly anti-government ideology — it’s notable because Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and Attorney General Bill Schuette are on-board.

It’s the earliest sign of what will be a fierce battle for the nomination to succeed Gov. Rick Snyder. Perhaps more notably, it’s also one of the first attempts by Calley to reposition himself and prove his ideological bona fides after seven years of standing in Snyder’s shadow of moderate Republicanism.

Schuette, meanwhile, got ahead of Calley and backed the part-time idea in a newspaper op-ed.

Ever the clever politician, Schuette is refusing to give Calley any opening with the GOP base, which he has long dominated thanks to his years of pouring coffee on the party’s rubber-chicken dinner circuit.

Yet, there are major problems with amending the state’s Constitution to artificially limit the number of days the Legislature sits.

First, the optics of two gubernatorial candidates calling for limitations on the legislative branch is constitutionally and politically troubling.

At best, this idea would undermine the constitutional framework of three co-equal branches of state government: the legislature consisting of the House of Representatives and Senate, the executive headed by the governor and the judiciary. At worst, it’s an attempt by the lieutenant governor and attorney general, both of whom are officeholders in the executive branch, to grab power by weakening the legislative branch, which serves as the people’s voice.

This sort of power grab might be expected in a banana republic, but not in a mature small-‘d’ democracy.

After all, neither Schuette nor Calley back a part-time executive branch, which has run roughshod over legislators since term limits were imposed on the House and Senate after 1992.

It’s also a bad strategy to launch your gubernatorial campaign, as Calley did by unveiling his support for a part-time Legislature at the Mackinac Policy Conference, around an idea that is hardly a legitimate issue.

Few Michiganians muse about reducing the legislature to part-time status when drinking their morning coffee around the kitchen table.

This is only an issue because Calley and Schuette are pandering to the hard-right, which is beyond stupid given that the GOP gubernatorial nomination will be decided in a statewide primary election open to all voters as opposed to a convention of the party’s true believers.

Running an esoteric campaign isn’t a winning strategy for Wolverine State Republicans, whose very political livelihood, particularly with congressional and legislative redistricting just around the corner, is dependent on keeping the governor’s mansion after Snyder leaves office.

If it’s really an issue, then the Republican-controlled Legislature could make itself part-time tomorrow by changing its rules to cap the number of session days, or by requiring a budget be passed before nonessential bills are taken up on the House and Senate floors.

Dennis Lennox is a Michigan-based GOP consultant.

