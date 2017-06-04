There are no easy solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict — that much is obvious 50 years after the Six Day War. (Photo: Sebastian Scheiner / AP)

Fifty years have passed since the Six Day War, and we are still sorting it out.

In May 1967, President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt blocked the Straits of Tiran to shipping vital to Israel. He also dismissed United Nations forces from the Sinai Peninsula (which had been there since the conclusion of the Suez Crisis of 1956). He proclaimed as well that the Arab armies were united and poised to attack Israel. After Prime Minister Levi Eshkol of Israel had exhausted all avenues of diplomacy in 1967, the Jewish state was resolved to attack first.

On the morning of June 5, 1967, Israel launched a pre-emptive strike, leaving the planes of the Egyptian air force burning on the runway. Syria, Jordan and Iraq soon joined the war, siding with Egypt. By the end of six days, Israel was in possession of the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip (taken from Egypt), the Golan Heights (taken from Syria), and the West Bank and East Jerusalem (taken from Jordan).

Israel has since returned the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt and has annexed the Golan Heights. Gaza is now under control of the terrorist group known as Hamas. And the West Bank is in limbo between the perfunctory Palestinian Authority and the military presence of Israel. There are also Jewish settlers on the West Bank whom critics (including former President Barack Obama) insist are at the root of the conflict (along with the absence of a Palestinian state).

Israel is called on today by the world community to retreat behind the green line of the pre-1967 border. But it was that very border which induced the Arab states to attack Israel in the first place. And notwithstanding calls to convert the West Bank into a Palestinian state, there was no Palestinian state there before Israel’s seizure.

To be sure, the dimension of the borders does not pose as great a threat to Israel as it had 50 years ago. Israel has by far the most powerful military in the Middle East, and a Palestinian entity on the West Bank poses a minimal security risk. Nor can it any longer be argued that the Palestinians are irrelevant to the Arab-Israeli conflict. Three million people living on the West Bank with no country of their own cannot be irrelevant.

But it is instructive to keep in mind that there was no Palestinian state on the West Bank prior to the Six Day War. Moreover, it is clear that the Arab-Israeli conflict was (and is) induced more by the existence of a Jewish state than the want of a Palestinian state.

There is also the thorny issue of East Jerusalem. Explicit in the Palestinian cause is the goal of East Jerusalem as its capital, thereby re-dividing Israel's most important and historic city.

In a word, speculation about re-dividing Jerusalem is a nonstarter to any peace agreement. Whatever dreams the Palestinians harbor in the aftermath of the Six Day War, East Jerusalem as their capital is a dream that will not be realized.

But what about the realization of Israel’s dreams? It is a triumph that a Jewish state was born after 2,000 years of having no nation. On the other hand, after 50 years of stalemate, Israel must harbor a dream of the Jewish state moving beyond the status quo.

The 50th anniversary of the Six Day War poses for Israel stark options: Relinquish the West Bank to the Palestinians or annex it as part of the Jewish state. And considering the heart of Judea is within the West Bank, the latter option is valid.

Indeed, Israel annexing the West Bank might also be in the interest of the Palestinians. Look no further than the Palestinians who live in Israel-proper (within the pre-1967 borders). They enjoy more freedom than any of their Arab brothers and sisters in the Middle East. And should Israel relinquish the West Bank, chaos will be inevitable, leaving a new-found Palestinian state vulnerable to the Arab powers (who care not the least about the Palestinians).

Of course, Israel is subject to caveat itself in the event of West Bank annexation. Just as the rights of Jewish settlers on the West Bank must be protected, the rights of the Palestinian inhabitants of the West Bank must translate into full citizenship.

There are no easy solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict. That much is obvious 50 years since the Six Day War. But unless and until Israel either relinquishes or annexes the West Bank, the conflict may endure another 50 years.

John O’Neill is an Allen Park freelance writer.

