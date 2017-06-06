Buy Photo Changing teacher pensions, readers write, will discourage them from serving, and will cost much. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The recent Detroit News editorial regarding MSPERS (“Don’t delay teacher pension overhaul, May 28”) is off the mark. First, people who leave school employment before vesting receive a refund of all their contributions. They lose nothing. If a defined contribution plan were indeed superior to the current hybrid plan, it is reasonable that more than 20 percent of new employees would have chosen it. The News values choice in education, so let’s indeed give school employees the choice they have now.

Second, current teachers would have to worry about the future because the burden to fund the plans would fall more fully on the state. Some say the upfront costs are manageable. Really?

The House Fiscal Agency says that the increased costs to the state’s taxpayers to close the system to new hires and keep it actuarially sound would be $400 million annually in the first five years. Not a one-time payment, but over and over again — $46 billion over the next 40 years. Certainly our state has much bigger needs, including roads and infrastructure, tax cuts, the Great Lakes, and funding for our universities.

The state legislature should do nothing right now to make school employment less attractive to new hires. We already have a worsening teacher shortage across the country, fewer graduates from colleges of education, and, as the editorial acknowledged, teachers leaving the profession within a few years. A teacher making $40,000 after seven or eight years in the classroom can’t afford to put much away for retirement into a 401(k).

If the retirement plan they have now is not keeping them in the classroom, what will an inferior one do?

Doug Coates, Northville

Rep. Tom Leonard’s recent Detroit News column (“Making teacher pensions work for the future, May 25”) tries to make closing the Michigan Public School Employees Retirement System to newly hired teachers look penny-wise, but ignores just how pound-foolish that would be.

The costs to you and me would be staggering. The nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency found that closing MPSERS would increase costs to taxpayers by over $400 million annually in the first five years. Throw in another $46 billion over the next 40 years, and the idiocy of closing MSPERS is obvious.

Denying MPSERS to new teachers in the name of balancing a budget would be like a doctor injecting a cancer to try to save a sick patient. It would certainly cure the patient of his life.

In the case of our public schools, the same thing would happen. With no new teachers contributing to MPSERS, massive cuts in education spending will result, causing overcrowded classrooms, teacher layoffs and school closures. Even in the best of times, it’s difficult to attract and retain quality teachers. Closing MPSERS will make it all the harder.

Michigan could afford MPSERS just fine if lawmakers stopped trying to create artificial crises like this one, let new hires keep paying into it and, in the long run, strengthen public schools in Michigan. The alternative would create a long-term catastrophe for all of us.

Mark Hoffman, Trenton

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sLKH0T