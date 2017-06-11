We really do have to pay attention to how children relate to these objects that “think.” (Photo: Michael Pearce / TNS)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

I admit I sometimes get annoyed at Siri, that little voice standing at the ready to selflessly help me in any way without expecting anything in return, not even a thank you. The fact that she somehow gets the idea I need her help or she should interrupt my conversation without me calling for her is a problem the Apple team is (I’m sure, or at least I hope) working hard to fix with a software update or with the (whispered about) new phone coming soon.

Let me also reveal I have not yet met Alexa.

From what I hear, I apparently will not be able to say that much longer with the so-called Alexafication of America speeding toward us.

Now might be a good time to (defensively) point out I am not a Luddite resisting progress.

In fact, I very well may still be lost somewhere in Duluth without my coveted GPS/Waze help to get from point “A” to point “B.”

I’m very thankful I can carry such incredible, useful technology in my pocket.

And while the 10 percent of the brain myth has been dispelled, (kids, we used to think we average humans only used 10 percent of our brains, rather than the nearly 100 percent we actually use every day) (Well, OK, not counting that driver in front of us on the cellphone still stopped at the green light), I can guarantee I don’t use much more than 25 percent of the technology at my fingertips on the aforementioned smart(er than me) phone.

However, we really do have to pay attention to how children relate to these objects that “think,” and then to the rest of us, who don’t always.

Part two, next week.

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

