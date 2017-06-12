Buy Photo Those who want to carry concealed guns should be required to take educational courses. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

When it comes to the Second Amendment, I’m a passionate advocate of an individual’s right to own and bear arms.

But as with anything else, reasonable restrictions are necessary to guard against one person’s exercise of his or her rights from infringing on the rights of others.

That’s why I worry the Michigan bill that recently passed the House to allow any legal gun owner to carry a concealed weapon without a permit is a step too far.

The bar for a concealed weapons permit is already set low in this state. Citizens who meets a few basic requirements can get a permit from the clerk of their county by taking a short training course and paying a $110 fee.

The course is not tough, but it is valuable. It stresses safety and goes through the responsibilities that come with carrying a weapon, and when it can be legally used.

A handgun is not a simple tool. It is among the most dangerous of weapons, and it’s just not smart for someone to walk out of a store with one in a pocket without any training in how it works. The current permit process at least assures some basic handling instruction.

As we learned with the initial loosening of the concealed carry laws, more people with guns doesn’t necessarily translate to more gun crimes.

But having more people with guns purchased impulsively and immediately tucked into a waistband could lead to more accidental shootings, as well as more stolen weapons that end up in the hands of criminals.

If the Legislature wants to lower the fee for a concealed carry permit, I’m all for it. But education is always a good thing. And that’s particularly true for those carrying something that could tragically alter their lives and the lives of others.

The Senate should reshape the House bill into a more responsible form, and if it doesn’t, this legislation merits a gubernatorial veto.

