Clayton writes. (Photo: Tanya Moutzalias / Special to The Detroit News)

Our immigrant community has always made Michigan a better place. From Middle Eastern neighborhoods in Hamtramck to Latino communities in Grand Rapids, our state has always been uplifted by the cultures, skills and perspectives brought by newcomers to America’s shores.

Now, as much as any other point in our history, Michigan has a duty to safeguard the immigrant communities from which it has so greatly benefited. And nowhere is that duty felt more intently than in local law enforcement, which is tasked with protecting everyone equally.

And it’s precisely because of the critical importance that law enforcement plays in our communities that we need to ensure that our police professionals aren’t used as tools to make Michigan a less-inviting place for immigrants. This is why I’m urging our legislators to oppose a pair of recently proposed anti-immigrant bills — HB 4105 and HB 4334 — that, if passed, will prohibit Michigan municipalities from crafting “welcoming” policies that ensure fair treatment and equal access for immigrants.

Under “welcoming policies,” the jurisdiction is committed to protecting and supporting its immigrant communities and delivering non-discriminatory services to all of its residents. Cities with welcoming policies achieve this by disentangling the work of local police officers, jails, probation officers from federal immigration enforcement.

HB 4105 would prevent cities from passing welcoming policies, while 4334 would prohibit counties from passing similar rules.

However, our legislators, and the public, should understand that federal immigration work is not what city police agencies or county sheriff’s offices were ever designed to do. Local law enforcement has its own set of very specific and very critical functions — including emergency response, delivering police services and in the case of sheriff’s offices, facilitating select functions of the court system (such as transporting defendants and providing for court security). The time these agencies spend engaging in federal immigration enforcement distracts them from the performance of their core duties — and, by extension, risks making our communities less safe.

Immigration enforcement commonly targets individuals who pose no threat to public safety — and thus does little to address local concerns and priorities. Local focus on effectively addressing serious crimes and community challenges should not be interrupted or dislocated by employing strategies that reallocate resources and makes identifying and arresting people with expired visas a core duty. These anti-immigrant bills would effectively turn local police officers into federal immigration agents — but without providing them any of the training or providing local jurisdictions with the funding they need to take on added immigration enforcement duties.

In addition to weakening public safety, these bills would also make law enforcement’s job tougher. Most police services professionals know that successfully accomplishing their mission depends heavily on cooperation from members of their local communities. Local residents serve as witnesses, informants, and otherwise act as engaged partners with the common goal of creating safe and sustainable communities.

However, when the police are viewed as an arm of the immigration system, the basis for trust and cooperation is severely eroded. As a result, survivors of domestic abuse refrain from reporting assaults. Witnesses to robberies refuse to contact the police. Regardless of their of citizenship or documentation status, those on the receiving end of questions from immigration agents about their immigration status grow more reluctant to talk to police. All along the way, the burden on local law enforcement continues to grow.

Conversely, rather than compromise law enforcement efforts, welcoming policies actually help. Studies show that crime rates are lower in counties with welcoming policies versus counties without. Further, anti-immigrant policies like HB 4105 and HB 4334 have no effect on most types of crimes — because immigrants maintain low crime rates even if they are faced with adverse social conditions such as low income or low levels of education. Welcoming policies help law enforcement and the communities they serve even further by helping to ensure that all Michiganders live free of racial and ethnic profiling and receive equitable police services.

Local police and sheriff’s offices already have difficult jobs to do without being forced to take on federal responsibilities. We don’t need to compound their workload through legislation that would strip our cities of the ability to make police services decisions for themselves or that would undermine the community trust and cooperation so vital to successful local policing. We don’t need to freight our officers with responsibilities that they aren’t trained for and that their cities aren’t funded to handle.

We need policies that make us safer and that strengthen ties between local police and the people they swear to protect and serve. We need policies that ensure equal treatment for everyone. We need policies rooted in the best of American traditions and values that assure everyone who arrives in our country that, regardless of where they’re from, they are always welcome here.

Jerry Clayton is sheriff of Washtenaw County.

