West Side Beer Distributing sponsored the Save A Life Tour at Romulus High School on May 15, reaching more than 700 high school students. (Photo: LM Otero / AP)

The roads can be a dangerous place for young drivers, according to data compiled by the Michigan State Police. Last year, drivers and passengers ages 16-20 years old were involved in nearly 75,000 auto accidents in which someone was hurt, killed or property was damaged. Over 10,000 teenagers were hurt in those accidents and 103 were killed.

These are sobering numbers for any parent, that’s why West Side Beer Distributing sponsored the Save A Life Tour at Romulus High School on May 15, reaching more than 700 high school students.

This unique program underscores the importance of safe driving by using a mix of heartfelt personal stories and realistic simulators that show the effects of impaired and distracted driving. It’s designed to inform, educate and demonstrate to teens the potentially deadly consequences that can result from poor decisions made by drivers. The presentation by the Save A Life Tour places an emphasis on distracted driving, impaired driving and proper seat belt usage.

In 2016, alcohol was a factor in 808 accidents involving 16-20-year-olds in which someone was hurt or killed, or property was damaged. Drugs played a role in 330 crashes. And the percentage of teenagers who text while driving, or use their phones while driving, is increasing each year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of teens who text while driving has more than doubled in the last nine years.

At West Side Beer, we strongly believe in giving back to the communities we call home. Our employees live in and around Romulus and have children that go to Romulus schools and nearby districts. We care about their safety and well-being, and that of their friends and classmates. We strongly hope students who observed the Save A Life Tour in action take the lessons learned to heart and make good choices before and after they get behind the wheel.

Rob Moore

vice president of human resources,

West Side Beer Distributing

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2shYH5x