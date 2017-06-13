Pipelines deliver natural gas and oil safely, O’Hagan says. (Photo: Tom Stromme / AP)

Michigan businesses depend on a steady supply of affordable energy. That is why I support the energy infrastructure that delivers oil and natural gas to our doorsteps.

Without pipelines and other types of energy infrastructure, Michigan businesses wouldn’t have heat. They wouldn’t be able to turn on the lights, or run and feed raw materials into manufacturing machinery. In other words, without energy infrastructure, Michigan businesses would be out of business.

I shake my head when I see people protesting pipelines. Pipelines transport oil and natural gas to businesses (and homes) safely and efficiently, 24 hours a day. Our business community would be lost without them. I don’t protest pipelines; I praise them. If you are in business in Michigan, you should too.

Deb O’Hagan, West Bloomfield

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2skPERe