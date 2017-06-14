Graves (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The reckless fraud accusations brought forth by Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) was a textbook example of bad bureaucracy.

In December last year, the auditor general released in-depth audit results that revealed disturbing shortcomings by the UIA. These results showed the agency’s robo-fraud computer program was negatively affecting Michigan’s most vulnerable people in search of jobs to support themselves and their families. The program was designed to identify fraudulent applicants in the system but ultimately wrongly accused individuals in 93 percent of all cases. The report also showed phone calls for assistance often went unanswered. Immediate action was necessary to correct these 20,000-plus reckless fraud accusations.

I was proud to support a House measure, since signed into law, requiring that the UIA eliminate the robo-adjudication system and put an end to the fraudulent accusations caused by it.

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, I asked officials from the UIA to come before the committee to present a report on the issue and what steps have been taken to disentangle the mess within the agency. This ensured that all questions were answered about what went wrong, how people were harmed and what’s being done about it.

I led a weekly work group to explore and build consensus among the UIA, employer and claimant advocate representatives on legislative solutions to flaws in Michigan’s unemployment agency system. The group has made conceptual agreements on key issues.

With regard to unpaid restitution of benefit overcharges, the work group has developed a three-tier system to solve the issue of overpayment interest. This includes interest applied immediately if fraud is found, no interest if overpayment was due to an agency error (and not fraud) and interest takes effect one year after a final settlement if there was a non-fraud overpayment not caused by agency error.

Michigan’s current penalty rate for fraud is 200 percent of the overpayment for benefit payments under $500, and 400 percent of the overpayment for benefit payments exceeding $500. The work group agreed to change fraud penalties in favor of the victims of the UIA robo-fraud program, but also maintain strict penalties for individuals committing fraud intentionally. The work group illustrates that for fraud other than identity fraud, the penalty will be 100 percent of overpayment for first instance and 150 percent of overpayment for subsequent instances. For identity fraud, the penalty will be equal to 400 percent of the overpayment.

Our mission was to provide justice to those who were wrongly fined and prevent these erroneous charges from happening in the future. The UIA has been completely cooperative throughout the process. I am pleased that they are on the same wavelength as the work group and myself. I give much credit and thanks to the agency’s directors for their willingness to fix issues based off the work group’s recommendations. Members of the work group also have my thanks. Driving far distances to attend productive, early morning meetings for eight Mondays straight doesn’t go unnoticed. I look forward to making a better UIA for the residents of Michigan.

Rep. Joe Graves represents Michigan’s 51st district and chairs the House Oversight Committee.

