Democrats have a problem: The months they have spent delegitimizing the election of President Donald Trump has gotten them nothing.

That was painfully evident in Georgia, where Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff failed to win this week, despite spending upwards of $30 million in what ended up being the most expensive House election in U.S. political history.

However, it wasn’t just in Georgia where the so-called “Resistance” failed.

Democratic candidates have gone 0-4 in congressional special elections, including in Montana where the Republican candidate won despite being arrested in the assault of a journalist in the final days of the campaign.

If Democrats can’t win these races it’s difficult to see a path for the party to win back a majority in the House of Representatives come the general election in November of 2018.

Of course, the first step in recovery is admitting you have a problem.

Except Democrats under titular head Nancy Pelosi, the San Francisco congresswoman who serves as House Democratic leader, refuse to admit they have a problem. I get why Pelosi refuses to admit there’s a problem. Doing so would be admitting her own failure.

In 14 years under Pelosi’s leadership Democrats have become an ever-shrinking minority that’s nearly extinct outside of the East and West coasts, big cities and college towns. Consider this: A third of Democrats in Congress come from just three states — California, Massachusetts and New York.

For the last several elections Democrats have tried turning Texas, Georgia and other fast-growing “red” states “blue,” or at least a competitive “purple.” They failed.

Meanwhile, the mostly white, working-class and middle-class, culturally moderate-to-conservative electorates in the traditional Democratic bastions of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were literally and figuratively left behind by a Democratic Party more interested in legislating who can use what bathroom than revitalizing American industry and fostering economic prosperity.

The far-left isn’t just ascendant, as it was when 2000 vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman lost the party’s re-nomination for U.S. Senate from Connecticut in 2006. Today, it controls the party.

Worse yet, many of these voices are so militantly left-wing that they exhibit utter contempt for God-fearing, hard-working, patriotic Americans in flyover country. You know, the voters Hillary Clinton called the “deplorables.”

The loss by Ossoff, who tried portraying himself as a Diet Liberal, despite raising millions from Pelosi’s patrons in San Francisco and Hollywood, will only embolden the acolytes of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to become more unabashed in pushing Democrats further to the far-left.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, a former Obama cabinet secretary, confirmed as much when he said there’s no place for pro-life voters, many of whom are Catholics — a traditional Democratic voting block, in the party’s tent.

Democratic woes are far worse than what Republicans faced from the tea party insurgency.

Yet you would never know this because the establishment media and the chattering class never cover Democratic intra-party conflict with the same focus as Republicans. It also doesn’t help the GOP cause when too many on the right depend on circular fighting squads for their very existence.

Dennis Lennox is a Michigan-based Republican consultant.

