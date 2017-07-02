Have a safe, fun and meaningful holiday, Smith writes. (Photo: Steven Senne / Associated Press)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

As we celebrated America’s most patriotic and significant national holiday weekend, culminating with the 241st anniversary of the adoption of our Declaration of Independence, some quick factoids for around the grill:

Only John Hancock actually signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. All of the others signed at a later date.

Only two “signers” later served as POTUS, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, who, coincidently, died on the same day within hours of each other. Amazingly, that day was the 50th anniversary of that signing, July 4, 1826.

In 1776, there were only 2.5 million people living in the new land. Today, over 326 million call these United States of America our home.

The stars on the original American flag were in a circle so all the Colonies would appear equal. The flag was most definitely “made in America.”

Today’s flag, which I hope you are proudly displaying, was most likely made in China.

Independence Day has “earned” the title as one of the booziest holidays in the U.S., going all the way back to when the father of our country, then commander in chief of the Continental Army, George Washington, issued his soldiers double rations of rum to mark the anniversary of their Independence. Tomorrow beer sales top $1 billion. (Don’t drink and drive!)

Finally, that aforementioned grill will see over 150 million hot dogs and over 700 million pounds of chicken.

■Thank you State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle and MDOT for removing lane restrictions on nearly 75 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide for this holiday. Keep an eye out for the equipment and unusual traffic configurations that remain.

Have a safe, fun and meaningful holiday!

