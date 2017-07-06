Don’t call them snowflakes. They are hard-working college students looking to make a mark on the world.

And don’t call reporters the drive-by liberal media. They are the ones breaking stories from dangerous Flint water to poor hospital procedures.

We like to paint everyone with a broad – and hate-dripping – brush these days.

Those busy anonymously calling folks names in the online forums are knocking two of the professions I have dedicated my life to – journalism for more than 30 years, and teaching for nearly nine.

Stereotyping is stronger than ever. Civility is dead and anger seethes in our daily lives.

I teach at Wayne State and the Dearborn and Flint campuses of the University of Michigan. I do not see the groupthink, safe place mentality others see. Sure, it happens on some campuses, but are we talking the norm or the abnormal and blowing it out of proportion? The students and faculty I see overall respect each other and each others’ views.

In my days as a journalist, I was never told to slant a story for one political party or the other. I will admit that we are driven to right wrongs and unearth corruption. We call that watchdog journalism and it is what the public expects and our First Amendment mission.

Are there bad apples? Of course. But don’t toss those in the media into one simmering pot of disdain.

At our church’s bible study group you will find people with many takes on today’s politics. (Yes, students, teachers and journalists go to church, too). But we come together at the end to pray – for healing for our country and world.

Less shouting, more listening … and praying. It’s not a bad idea for all us.

Bill McMillan, Port Huron

journalism teacher

