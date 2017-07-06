Buy Photo Friendship and seeking common purpose are the antidotes to what challenges America today, the authors write. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

As a nation and a metropolitan Detroit community we are facing some very serious challenges. The news is too painful to watch for some and too worrisome to avoid for others. Yet the news imposes itself on us in the crawls on our screens and in our psyches. We cannot avoid knowing about the issues and their challenges whether we watch or not.

Our communities locally and nationally have given themselves permission to be rowdy, boisterous and dangerously impolite when we express our differences. Rationalized by our fears, society seems willing to eschew the respect for one another that is required if we believe, as the founders of this nation insisted, that “All people are created equal.”

Most worrisome are the challenges to our cherished freedoms of expression and conscience that are foundational to religion and politics. Both are protected and yet both are at risk in today’s charged atmosphere. People are angrily and loudly insisting on their right to be heard while denying others the same right. Partisanship has become more like belonging to a gang. A scorched earth policy is directed toward those with whom we disagree.

We should be shocked. We should be mortified. We should be shaken to our toes when those sharp differences turn to violence, yet we are not nearly as upset as we ought to be. Frankly, it should scare us because anarchy and violence follow from distrust and malevolence. Friendship and seeking common purpose are the antidotes to what challenges America today.

This is not easy right now. Nevertheless this is not the time to give up or give in. At the InterFaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit, we contend that freedom of conscience and religious freedom will thrive if we believe that these values are at the heart of what it means to be an American and are willing to protect and defend those values. We believe that we must:

Seek education and understanding; be resilient; insist on civility; honor the religious expression of others; stand with the vulnerable in our society, such as immigrants and minorities; stand against bigotry and for forming new friendships.

Living up to American values — that people are created equal, that their rights of conscience must be protected, that there can be no religious tests — has been difficult since the beginning. Let us all do our part as a model to others to make sure our American values do not perish from the earth.

Robert Brutell, chairman

Raman Singh, president

InterFaith Leadership Council

of Metropolitan Detroit

