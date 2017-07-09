July 6 was an important day in the Beatles’ lives 60 years ago, Smith writes. (Photo: AP)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Thursday marked an anniversary that came and went without fanfare. I did mention it to my radio family, but, even though you have been touched by its significance, you might have missed it. It was the 60th anniversary of two teenage boys’ chance meeting that would end up changing the world and starting an influence that is still very much in effect today.

On July 6, 1957, with a “gig” at St. Peter’s Church in Woolton, Liverpool, a 16-year-old boy with his band called the Quarrymen caught the attention of a like-minded 15-year-old musician. It was the first meeting of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Even with the sometimes oversized dreams and aspirations of a couple of talented kids, neither of them, nor anyone around them or in their lives, could have possibly predicted or expected the journey they began on that day 60 years ago.

The magical music they created, along with George Harrison and Ringo Starr, not only often sounds as fresh today as it did decades ago, it unquestionably has influenced so many music makers over this last half century that even someone creating a new piece of music today can’t help but be influenced by The Beatles’ genius. Aren’t we lucky for the opportunity to once again see that young musical genius, Paul McCartney, this coming Oct. 1 and 2 to the beautiful new Little Caesars Arena!

