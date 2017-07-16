Buy Photo Paul W. Smith (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

The current game of media-fueled Russian Roulette so many Democrats (and weak Republicans) are embracing is not only dangerous for our nation in so many ways (why would a normal, successful business person ever want to subject himself and his family to the media scrutiny by running for a national office … and of course, support him or not, let’s face it, our current president is not a “normal successful business person,” which is one reason he has been embraced by many.)

I digress.

There are so many very real problems that are being (easily) ignored by the people we elected (hired) to get things done in Washington. You know what they are. How about we hold these people accountable for fixing the many problems that are affecting our daily lives, and let the 10 or 12 (or more) investigations run their course and then become incensed and demand action if they actually find a real reason to. Right now, the biggest outcome of all of this is seeing the obvious agenda of those who never wanted, and will never accept, Donald Trump as president of the United States.

In a rare show of solidarity with a California Democrat, I agree not 100 percent but 1,000 percent with gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom (at least on this) when he says Democrats relying on the Russia investigation as their “platform” for the 2018 elections as a losing path to follow. Further he says, “… unless we deal with the issues of economic anxiety and cultural issues in a substantive way … and we actually demonstrate with some acuity and strength a clear conviction in terms of the fate and the future of this country, then we’re never going to take back these state houses!”

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

